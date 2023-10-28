Video
GPH holds prize giving ceremony

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Business Desk

GPH holds prize giving ceremony

GPH holds prize giving ceremony

Award distribution of "Be the GPH Social Media Influencer" competition organized for GPH Ispat employees for satisfactory branding and mass promotion of world class technology and quality product B600 DR was held on Thursday at Admin Building, Sitakund Plant.

GPH Ispat's AGM Finance Khan Mohammad Quamruzzaman became the champion, Abdullah Al Mamun Senior Engineer CAD won the 2nd prize, 3rd. Md. Mamunur Rahman Senior Officer Sales & Marketing, 4th Mahi Alam Junior Officer SYRU, 5th Asim Kumar Shill Assistant Manager Distribution, says a press release.

Addressing at the award ceremony the chief guest, Mohammad Almas Shimul, Additional Managing Director of GPH, said that GPH has started production of BSTI approved high strength and high performing GPH Quantum B-600 CR and B-600 DR steel re-bars for the first time in the country, which is ready to meet the needs of infrastructure construction and it saves up to 30% of steel consumption in building construction.

Nowadays social media is the biggest medium of promotion. Through this, GPH wants to convey the above message to the consumer, he said.

Chief Operating Officer T Mohan Babu, Media Advisor Ovik Osman, Logistics and security Advisor Colonel Mohammed Showkat Osman (retd.), Chief People Officer Sharmin Sultan and Head of Plant Madduluri Shrinivasa Rao were also present on the occasion.




