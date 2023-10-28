Video
Global stocks hit by ME, economy woes before ECB decision

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

LONDON, Oct 26: World stock markets dived Thursday on mounting global worries and with investors on tenterhooks before a European Central Bank interest rate decision and key US data.

Asia and Europe fell sharply, tracking a retreat on Wall Street fuelled also by earnings gloom, a surge in US Treasuries and worries over a possible escalation of the Middle East crisis.

London's top faller was emerging markets bank Standard Chartered, whose shares tanked about ten percent on news that it tumbled into a third-quarter net loss on China-linked charges.

ECB policymakers are expected Thursday to leave interest rates unchanged when they meet in Athens, as their previous policy moves seemed to be biting.

A decision to stand pat would end a streak of 10 straight hikes that has seen eurozone interest rates climb faster and further than ever in a bid to tame high inflation.

"The ECB has already hinted that it has concluded its rate hike cycle and any deviation from this narrative could lead to a noticeable reaction," noted XTB analyst Walid Koudmani.

"On the other hand, investors will be looking for hints as to when rate cuts might begin and comments from (ECB chief Christine) Lagarde might play a crucial role in this prediction.

"In either case, between geopolitical tension and central bank uncertainty, markets could experience an increase in volatility today as economic data, particularly from Europe, remains troubling."

A warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a ground invasion of Gaza was being prepared fanned a rush to safe-haven assets and sent crude up more than two percent Wednesday.    �AFP




