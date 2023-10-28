Robi makes Tk 106cr profit in July-Sept

Telecom operator Robi Axiata Limited's revenue earnings stood at Tk 2,543 crore with a profit after tax of TK 106 crore in Q3 of 2023.Customer trust in Robi's robust nationwide network continues to grow steadily, helping the company maintain steady revenue growth and profit margins even amidst various adversities.This trend has remained consistent, as indicated in the financial reports published in the third quarter (July-September, Q3'23) of 2023, according to a press release.In the just-concluded quarter, Robi Axiata Limited recorded a revenue of Tk 2,543 crore with a net profit after tax (PAT) of TK 106 crore. The company has invested Tk 374 crore in deploying the 2600 MHz band spectrum to further strengthen the 4G network in Q3'23, it said.The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter of 2023 stood at Tk 1,189 crore with a margin of 46.8%. Robi's earnings per share (EPS) were held at zero decimal Tk 20 or 20 paisha in the same period.An amount of Tk 1,363.6 crore has been deposited in the national exchequer, representing 53.6 percent of Robi's earnings in the third quarter of 2023.