Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi makes Tk 106cr profit in July-Sept

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Telecom operator Robi Axiata Limited's revenue earnings stood at Tk 2,543 crore with a profit after tax of TK 106 crore in Q3 of 2023.

Customer trust in Robi's robust nationwide network continues to grow steadily, helping the company maintain steady revenue growth and profit margins even amidst various adversities.

This trend has remained consistent, as indicated in the financial reports published in the third quarter (July-September, Q3'23) of 2023, according to a press release.

In the just-concluded quarter, Robi Axiata Limited recorded a revenue of Tk 2,543 crore with a net profit after tax (PAT) of TK 106 crore. The company has invested Tk 374 crore in deploying the 2600 MHz band spectrum to further strengthen the 4G network in Q3'23, it said.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in the third quarter of 2023 stood at Tk 1,189 crore with a margin of 46.8%. Robi's earnings per share (EPS) were held at zero decimal Tk 20 or 20 paisha in the same period.

An amount of Tk 1,363.6 crore has been deposited in the national exchequer, representing 53.6 percent of Robi's earnings in the third quarter of 2023.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft