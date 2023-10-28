Singapore PMO honours Muhammed Aziz Khan

Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group has received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) at the National Awards for his outstanding contribution to the society during the pandemic.On behalf of the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung handed over the medal to Aziz Khan in a grand ceremony held at the Singapore Expo on Thursday, says a press release.In 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, many migrant workers including Bangladeshi in Singapore, mostly young men, were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst.Muhammed Aziz Khan accompanied the the-then Singapore Minister of Law and Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam spoke with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers and contributed to SingHealth.Muhammed Aziz Khan remarked: "I am grateful to the government of Singapore for their encouragement to be responsible members of our community.Despite the hardships and loss of life, COVID-19 also brought out the best in humanity, with the world uniting and working together."Singapore and Singaporeans were extraordinary in their unity and support to all, and especially to the migrant workers, who could have been marginalised in the midst of a global crisis.I felt duty-bound to support migrant workers, including from Bangladesh, my country of birth and roots, so that SingHealth could serve them in the best possible manner.It was also an honour to be called upon by HE Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister of Law and Home Affairs of Singapore, to join him to comfort and encourage Bengali speaking workers, while the Minister spoke to the workers in Tamil.I am honoured and privileged to have been able to serve Singapore and its minority communities during the COVID pandemic. I am deeply encouraged through this National Award to be a responsible person to the best of my abilities."Muhammed Aziz Khan also committed early on that Summit will continue to pay salary and all related benefits to all the employees as long as the pandemic lasts.In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Group, and Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) donated more than USD 1 million among government and private organisations in Bangladesh.