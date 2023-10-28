Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singapore PMO honours Muhammed Aziz Khan

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Singapore PMO honours Muhammed Aziz Khan

Singapore PMO honours Muhammed Aziz Khan

Muhammed Aziz Khan, Chairman of Summit Group has received the Public Service Medal (COVID-19) at the National Awards for his outstanding contribution to the society during the pandemic.

On behalf of the Prime Minister's Office of Singapore, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung handed over the medal to Aziz Khan in a grand ceremony held at the Singapore Expo on Thursday, says a press release.

In 2020, during the first wave of COVID-19, many migrant workers including Bangladeshi in Singapore, mostly young men, were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst.

Muhammed Aziz Khan accompanied the the-then Singapore Minister of Law and Home Affairs Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam spoke with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers and contributed to SingHealth.

Muhammed Aziz Khan remarked: "I am grateful to the government of Singapore for their encouragement to be responsible members of our community.

Despite the hardships and loss of life, COVID-19 also brought out the best in humanity, with the world uniting and working together.
 
"Singapore and Singaporeans were extraordinary in their unity and support to all, and especially to the migrant workers, who could have been marginalised in the midst of a global crisis.

I felt duty-bound to support migrant workers, including from Bangladesh, my country of birth and roots, so that SingHealth could serve them in the best possible manner.

It was also an honour to be called upon by HE Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister of Law and Home Affairs of Singapore, to join him to comfort and encourage Bengali speaking workers, while the Minister spoke to the workers in Tamil.

I am honoured and privileged to have been able to serve Singapore and its minority communities during the COVID pandemic.  I am deeply encouraged through this National Award to be a responsible person to the best of my abilities."

Muhammed Aziz Khan also committed early on that Summit will continue to pay salary and all related benefits to all the employees as long as the pandemic lasts.

In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit Group, and Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) donated more than USD 1 million among government and private organisations in Bangladesh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft