Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 October, 2023, 2:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DCCI team to visit S Arabia for boosting economic ties

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

A powerful private sector business delegation comprising of 61- members and headed by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Barrister Sameer Sattar will visit Saudi Arabia from October 29 to November 2.

It will highlight new priority of much-needed economic diplomacy of the Government of Bangladesh and look for expanded business contracts in line with the warm government to government relation.

It will also looks for new Saudi investment and especially explore diversification of new export market in the kingdom.  

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set its transformation target "Saudi Vision 2030" initiative for an advanced Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh is also working on similar transformation goal along with graduating into an Upper Middle-income country by 2031 and to become a developed country by 2041.

The two countries aim to augment bilateral trade to USD 6 billion from current level exploring rewarding and safe investment both in conventional and unconventional sectors such as medical equipment, FMCG, heavy machinery, automobile, smart farming, halal products, fin-tech, logistics, infrastructure development, SEZs, EPZs and Hi-tech parks.
 
The delegation includes top-notch business leaders representing major business sectors of Bangladesh including Agro and food-processing, tourism, real estate and construction, healthcare, skills and education, Information technology, Logistics, Textiles and other manufacturing industries.  

During this trip, the DCCI anticipates high-level discussion and B2B sessions with key and prominent trade bodies in KSA including the Riyadh Chamber, Makkah Chamber and Madinah Chamber to confer bilateral economic agenda towards a win-win and mutually beneficial economic relations.

This timely delegation aspires to delve into untapped business opportunities, yielding dividends that are bound to fortify the shared interests of both nations in the years to come.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Businesswomen call for easier access to s funding
USAID’s project showcases its success
Income tax service month to begin from Nov 1
BJGEA urges vested quarters not to hamper jute industry
The Saudi fund trying to build a post-oil economy
IFIC Bank holds tree plantation programme in Narayanganj
NCC Bank re-elects Abul Bashar, Sohela Hossain as Chairman, Vice-Chairman
Mercantile Bank signs a tripartite deal with DSE, CSE


Latest News
PM to open Bangabandhu Tunnel Saturday
BNP can't play convict's statement, must end rally by 5pm: Police
Schoolboy killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Teenager electrocuted Panchagarh
South Africa manage win by 1 wicket over Pakistan in nail-biter
45 BNP men arrested in Narayanganj
Man's body recovered in Moulvibazar
Five-member probe body formed over fire incident at Khawaja Tower
1,500 RAB men deployed in Dhaka over Saturday's rallies
Quader urges AL men to get ready to face BNP politically
Most Read News
Cricket: World Cup standings
Mohakhali building fire death toll rises to 3
Police checking vehicles, passengers at 2 entry points of Dhaka
It may take one week to restore internet services: BISPA
Israeli troops raid Gaza as Arab nations condemn bombardment
PM returns home from Belgium
Hamas lists some 7,000 names of Gaza 'dead'
Dhaka-Mymensingh route bus movement suspended
StanChart helps Modern Syntex to set up polymerisation plant
“Shut Up, Be Soundless”
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft