DCCI team to visit S Arabia for boosting economic ties

A powerful private sector business delegation comprising of 61- members and headed by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Barrister Sameer Sattar will visit Saudi Arabia from October 29 to November 2.It will highlight new priority of much-needed economic diplomacy of the Government of Bangladesh and look for expanded business contracts in line with the warm government to government relation.It will also looks for new Saudi investment and especially explore diversification of new export market in the kingdom.The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set its transformation target "Saudi Vision 2030" initiative for an advanced Saudi Arabia while Bangladesh is also working on similar transformation goal along with graduating into an Upper Middle-income country by 2031 and to become a developed country by 2041.The two countries aim to augment bilateral trade to USD 6 billion from current level exploring rewarding and safe investment both in conventional and unconventional sectors such as medical equipment, FMCG, heavy machinery, automobile, smart farming, halal products, fin-tech, logistics, infrastructure development, SEZs, EPZs and Hi-tech parks.The delegation includes top-notch business leaders representing major business sectors of Bangladesh including Agro and food-processing, tourism, real estate and construction, healthcare, skills and education, Information technology, Logistics, Textiles and other manufacturing industries.During this trip, the DCCI anticipates high-level discussion and B2B sessions with key and prominent trade bodies in KSA including the Riyadh Chamber, Makkah Chamber and Madinah Chamber to confer bilateral economic agenda towards a win-win and mutually beneficial economic relations.This timely delegation aspires to delve into untapped business opportunities, yielding dividends that are bound to fortify the shared interests of both nations in the years to come.