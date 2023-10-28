Thales sets up maiden liaison office in Dhaka

Through its Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, Bangladesh has ambitions to develop inclusive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and a knowledge and innovation-based economy that will promote collaboration between academia, industry and government.To help make this vision a reality, Thales is opening its first office in Bangladesh for closer and longer term customer support.Thales also strongly supports the Bangladesh vision of regional aviation hub creation and space ambitions, says a press release.In a celebratory event and ceremony held at the French Residence in Dhaka on recently Mrs. Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and Thales Senior Vice-President, Asia and Latin America Guy Bonassi unveiled a plaque that will soon grace the office of Thales in Bangladesh, with a large number of distinguished customers and partners in attendance.Thales has a strong track-record in delivering high-technology solutions to Bangladesh including the country's first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite - Bangabandhu Satellite -1, designed and built by Thales Alenia Space in France.The satellite was launched into orbit in May 2018, to provide Bangladeshi citizens a wide range of telecommunications services, including direct-to-home TV, radio, telemedicine, education and internet access.