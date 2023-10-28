Video
Thales sets up maiden liaison office in Dhaka

Published : Friday, 27 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Desk

Through its Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041, Bangladesh has ambitions to develop inclusive Information and Communications Technology (ICT) services and a knowledge and innovation-based economy that will promote collaboration between academia, industry and government.

To help make this vision a reality, Thales is opening its first office in Bangladesh for closer and longer term customer support.

Thales also strongly supports the Bangladesh vision of regional aviation hub creation and space ambitions, says a press release.

In a celebratory event and ceremony held at the French Residence in Dhaka on recently Mrs. Marie Masdupuy, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh and Thales Senior Vice-President, Asia and Latin America Guy Bonassi unveiled a plaque that will soon grace the office of Thales in Bangladesh, with a large number of distinguished customers and partners in attendance.

Thales has a strong track-record in delivering high-technology solutions to Bangladesh including the country's first geostationary communications and broadcasting satellite - Bangabandhu Satellite -1, designed and built by Thales Alenia Space in France.

The satellite was launched into orbit in May 2018, to provide Bangladeshi citizens a wide range of telecommunications services, including direct-to-home TV, radio, telemedicine, education and internet access.




