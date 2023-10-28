BB allows Nagad, Kori to set up digital banks, issues LoI

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has given a letter with its seal of approval to Nagad Digital Bank Ltd and Kori Digital Bank for launching the country's first full-fledged digital bank, thus opening up a new window of opportunities for the digital financial industry to thrive at a faster pace.Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar handed over the Letter of Intent (LoI) to Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd, at the former's office on Wednesday.Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, Bangladesh Bank Director (BRPD) Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Additional Director (BRPD) Md. Monirul Islam and Executive Director of Nagad Ltd Niaz Morshed Elite were present among others.At that time, Central Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukdar extended his heartfelt wishes for Nagad Digital Bank Ltd. and hoped for its continued success.Nagad, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has rapidly amassed a substantial customer base and claimed a notable market share through its innovative products and services.With the trust of over 8.5 crore customers, Nagad has spearheaded transformative advancements in mobile financial services, fostering healthy market competition to the benefit of consumers.Notably, this state-owned MFS operator also earned recognition from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for becoming the fastest-growing unicorn in the country.Over the past three years, Nagad diligently pursued regulators for permission to introduce digital banking services in Bangladesh.With the green light from the Bangladesh Bank, Nagad Digital Bank Ltd. has already started its preparation to take banking services to people's doorsteps.Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd., said, "Today, we have received approval from the Bangladesh Bank to establish the country's first digital bank.Nagad Digital Bank aims to serve those who face challenges visiting traditional banks for various reasons.We will bring banking services to people's fingertips. This exemplifies another facet of financial inclusion for our nation.We aspire to provide single-digit loans to individuals outside conventional business sectors without collateral requirements.Furthermore, alongside introducing small savings schemes, the digital bank will address the day-to-day needs of common people.This endeavour will pave the way for an even more accessible journey towards a Smart Bangladesh."Tanvir A Mishuk also emphasised that Nagad Digital Bank will promptly start its services on completion of all formalities and necessary preparations.Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday also handed over letters of intent to Kori, paving the way for them to launch full-fledged digital banks for the first time in the country.Abdur Rouf Talukdar, governor of the central bank, presented the LoI to Habibullah N Karim, chairman of Kori Digital Bank.The sponsors of Kori Digital Bank include conglomerates ACI, Ispahani, Transcom and Technohaven Company Ltd.Karim is the founder and CEO of Technohaven. Three committees of the central bank assessed 52 applications for digital banks.Abu Farah Md Nasser, a deputy governor of the BB, Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, a director of the banking regulation and policy department, and others were present at the event at the central bank headquarters.