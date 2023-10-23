Video
US “won't hesitate” to act in case of ME conflict escalation: Austin

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

WASHINGTON, Oct 22: The United States will take "appropriate action" in response to any escalation in the Middle East of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday.

"If any group or any country is looking to widen this conflict and take advantage of this very unfortunate situation that we see, our advice is: don't," he told ABC News, hours after the Pentagon announced it was increasing its military presence in the region.

"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin added.    �AFP




