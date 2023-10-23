Video
EC to temporarily halt smart card issuance ahead of 12th nat'l polls

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that it will temporarily suspend the distribution of smart cards to individuals who have not yet received theirs, effective from November 1, in preparation for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections. The distribution process will resume after the completion of the national elections, as confirmed by the EC.

During a media briefing on Sunday, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam explained that this decision was made during a recent commission meeting. The National Identity Card (NID) wing has been instructed to carry out this directive.

The instructions require an expedited smart card distribution program at the field level, with the aim of concluding the process by October 30. Furthermore, the EC intends to issue an official notification regarding this matter.

According to the directive, the smart card distribution program will be temporarily suspended starting from November 1 until     the conclusion of the National Assembly elections. Field-level officials have been advised to disseminate information about this suspension.

As per the commission's directive, the ongoing smart card distribution process at the field level must be completed by the end of October 30.

The EC had previously announced that the schedule for the upcoming general election would be disclosed in November, with the polls scheduled to take place during the first week of January.




