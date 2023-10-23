Chattogram faces acute gas shortage

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: The port city of Chattogram has been grappling with a severe gas crisis over the past few days, leading to hardships for both industries and city-dwellers alike.The production levels in two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) have recently dropped to 500 million cubic feet (mcft) daily. Out of these, Chattogram is now receiving only 230 mcft of gas per day, which falls significantly short of the demand for 350 mcft. This deficit has had a ripple effect, impacting supply to all subscribers, including commercial, industrial, and domestic users.According to sources from RPGCL (Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited), the reduction in LNG production is attributed to technical issues in the two FSRUs, which emerged on the previous Saturday. It is estimated that it will take approximately one month to fully repair these technical problems.The two FSRUs, developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group, are stationed at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal and have the capacity to produce 1,000 million cft of gas daily, with each unit designed for 500 million cft. However, sources indicate that both units are currently only producing 750 million cft. Since the technical issues arose last Saturday, production has further decreased to 500 mcft.The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) serves a total of 601,914 subscribers, out of which 597,561 are domestic users.As per KGDCL sources, Chattogram requires 100 million cft of gas for private industries, including all export processing zones (EPZs) and export zones (EZs), 100 million cft for CUFL and KAFCO, 100 million cft for four power plants, and 50 million cft for domestic use. With only 230 million cft of gas currently being supplied by Petrobangla, 100 million cft goes to private industries, 50 million cft is allocated for domestic use, and 28 million cft is directed to one Shikalbaha 40 MW power plant, as per KGDCL sources.Bangladesh established two LNG import terminals in 2018, with Excelerate Energy providing the floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) for projects developed for Petrobangla and Summit Group at Moheshkhali Island in the Bay of Bengal.Aminur Rahman, General Manager of Operations at KGDCL, lamented, "We are currently receiving only 230 million cft of gas per day," emphasizing the gravity of the situation.