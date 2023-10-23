Video
EU to send 7 poll observers

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Diplomatic Correspondent

The European Union will send a seven-member team to observe 12th general election.

"The EU informed us recently. We accepted this. We wouldn't need to pay for that," Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday, replying to a question at a press briefing.

Momen was holding the press briefing on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's two-day visit to Brussels from October 25.

The EU observers are likely to arrive in Bangladesh on November 21. They would stay in Bangladesh for two months.

The European Union had earlier said that they would not send the fully fledged election observation mission due to fund constraints.

Later, Dr Momen  said that the EU wanted to send a small team if Bangladesh bears the cost.

"We are not interested to bear any costs of any election observer as money is a constraint here, however, we are willing the bear other expenses (logistic support during their stay period in Bangladesh), the Foreign Minister said.

A six-member election exploratory mission of the European Union (EU) visited Bangladesh from July 8 to 23 at the invitation of the Election Commission.

The delegation mainly assessed the scope, planning, budget, logistics and security aspects of the election observation mission.

Earlier, the EU wrote to the Election Commission saying it would not observe the Bangladesh general election due to fund constraints, following a pre-election observation mission's report.




