Haas' query if govt plans to block roads on Oct 28 irks Home boss

The United States (US) Ambassador Peter Haas wanted to know whether the government will block all roads to Dhaka city during the mass rally programme of BNP on October 28 or not."Should Peter Hass ask the government such a question?" inquired Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday while briefing media after a meeting with the US envoy at his Secretariat office.Earlier, Peter Haas went to the Ministry and held a meeting with the Minister on various issues.The Minister said, "In the meeting, the US envoy referred to BNP's mega programme. He said believed a huge number of people will join the meeting. Whether the government will block the Dhaka-bound roads or do anything else? Should the envoy ask such a question?""I have told him that we don't have such a mega programme. We think that they have given their political agenda and hold their mass rally peacefully. If they do their programme peacefully, we don't have anything to say," Kamal assured and added, "The government doesn't have any plan to block the roads."He said, "The law enforcement agencies will remain alert for ensuring the security of the mass people. The city must not be paralyzed by any means. The law enforcement agencies will ensure it. They are keeping vigilance to ensure security."Regarding the security measures taken for the Durga Puja, he said, "Strict security measures have been ensured across the country. Hope that there will be no violence or indecent incident during the Puja."