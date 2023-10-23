BD, EU to ink partnership deal during PM's visit to Brussels: FM

Bangladesh and European Union (EU) will sign "partnership cooperation agreement" during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Brussels, beginning October 24.She will attend the Global Gateway Forum.Global Gateway Forum is EU version of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The Global Gateway Forum will bring together representatives of EU governments, as well as of countries from around the world, the private sector, the civil society, leading thinkers, financing institutions, and international organisations in the Belgian capital on October 25, 26."This will be "extremely significant" visit, which will help us to strengthen our ties with the European Union. This is an achievement for us," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the reporters at his office on Sunday."Global Gateway is an opportunity for Bangladesh," the Foreign Minister said, adding that the Prime Minister will witness signing the euro 350 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the renewable energy sector of Bangladesh.She will also witness signing of several grant agreements, he said.EU President Ursula von der Leyen, invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the Global Gateway Forum when they met at the G20 Summit.Team Europe, that's EU institutions and EU Member States will jointly mobilise up to euro 300 billion in investments for sustainable and high-quality projects in Bangladesh, to ensure lasting benefits for local communities, Momen said."The PM will deliver her speech at the opening plenary session of the first ever Global Gateway Forum. The Prime Minister will meet European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, and European Investment Bank President Dr Werner Hoyer," Momen said.Hasina will witness signing of a loan support agreement of euro 350 million for the renewable energy sector of Bangladesh. Two grant agreements will also be signed for renewable energy sector projects. One is euro 45 million between the European Commission and the European Investment Bank, and the other is euro 12 million between Bangladesh and the European Commission, Momen said.She will also witness signing of five separate grant agreements for euro 70 million between Bangladesh and the European Commission for the social sector projects, he added.European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic and Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen will separately meet Sheikh Hasina.She will attend a dinner to be hosted by the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.Sheikh Hasina will attend a civic reception to be hosted by Bangladeshi expatriates in Belgium.The Prime Minister leaves for Brussels on a commercial flight of Bangladesh Biman on Tuesday and will arrive in Brussels in the evening of the same day.She is due to leave Brussels for Dhaka on Thursday night.The Foreign Minister, Information Minister, Prime Minister's adviser for Private Industry and Investment, State minister for Foreign Affairs, and State for Energy and Power will accompany the Prime Minister."We are hopeful that the Prime Minister's visit to Brussels will be fruitful," Dr Momen said.Momen said, "We hope the visit will be very successful and fruitful before the election."