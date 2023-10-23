Persons sentenced over 2yrs cannot contest polls: HC verdict says

In a full text of its verdict, the High Court observed that people, who have been jailed for more than two years with their appeals pending, cannot contest in general elections, unless the conviction is set aside by the competent court of law.The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam came up with the observation in a full text that contained 44 pages, which was published on the Supreme Court website on Sunday.In 2018, the then HC bench delivered the verdict in response to an appeal that sought a stay order on the imprisonment of five BNP leaders: Amanullah Aman, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Wadud Bhuiyan, Md Moshiur Rahman and Md Abdul Wahab.The HC bench came up with the observation after rejecting the appeals for suspending the punishment and sentence awarded by the lower court in separate corruption cases against five BNP leaders.In its full copy of the verdict that was released on Sunday, the HC bench observed that the conviction is the ultimate outcome of the trial. In appeal when a person is enlarged on bail then execution of sentence is suspended but the status of a person as 'convict' is not changed unless the said conviction is set aside by the competent Court of law."Once a conviction is made, it becomes a matter of record and remains in effect unless it is overturned or set aside by a competent court of law through a legal process, such as an appeal or a pardon. Since there is specific forum to deal with the matters in hand, the conviction and sentence cannot be stayed invoking jurisdiction under Section 561A of CrPC," the HC verdict said.There is no scope to treat the convicted-person as innocent one till the final verdict is passed by the appellate court/higher court. As the conviction is pronounced on the basis of evaluation and assessment of evidence, therefore, unless the findings of guilty is set aside, the conviction will remain in force and convict-person will not be treated as innocent person, according to the HC verdict.From the plain reading of the provisions of Article 66(2) (d) it appears that if any person is convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than 2(two) years, he will not be eligible or allowed to participate in any election to Parliament unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release, the HC verdict reads.The HC verdict said, "We are of the view that once a person is convicted, as per the provision of Article 66(2)(d), the convicted person will be disqualified to contest in the parliament election and therefore question of finality of the conviction unless it is affirmed by the Appellate Division, does not arise at all."It also said that in the case in hand we have found that the appellant-petitioners have been convicted and sentenced for corruption. The allegation of corruption is a serious type of offence. Corruption goes to the root of the integrity of a person. The Member of Parliament is the trustee of the power, property and well being of the people. They will have to have high moral character and highest level of integrity. Any deviation from honesty and integrity are considered as moral turpitude."We are of the view that the offences for which the petitioners are convicted amount to their moral turpitude," the HC verdict said.In view of the discussions made above we are of the view that though the convict-appellant-petitioners have been enlarged on bail, the question of suspension of conviction does not arise at all. Accordingly, the convict-appellant-petitioners are debarred from participating in election of Parliament unless a period of 5 years has elapsed since their release or their conviction and sentence are set aside by the apex court in view of Article 66(2)(d) of the Constitution. It is to be mentioned that even a person who has been lawfully elected in the election of Parliament but subsequently convicted and sentenced, in that case as per the provision of Article 67(1) (d) his seat as member of Parliament will automatically be vacated, the HC verdict noted."Our considered view is also that if a person is elected in the election of Parliament hiding his conviction and sentence and if subsequently it is found that the said person was convicted and sentenced more than 2 years by a competent court of law, in that case also, his seat as a member of Parliament will also be vacated as per Article 66(2) (d) of the Constitution," the HC verdict said.