Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Cross-border power trade between Dhaka, Kathmandu unlikely to start before Nov

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Despite an understanding among Bangladesh, Nepal and India, state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) still cannot import electricity from the Himalayan nation.

On August 28 this year, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid had said that import of hydropower from Nepal was almost final.

It seems unlikely that the power trade will happen before November. That means, Bangladesh will not get the opportunity to export its surplus electricity to Nepal during peak demand season in winter in the Himalayan nation.

Electricity demand decreases during winter in Bangladesh while it increases in Nepal.

According to official sources, after a long discussion at political and bureaucratic levels among the countries, India finally agreed to allow Bangladesh to initially import 40 MW electricity from Nepal.

The import was supposed to start between August and September 2023, but negotiation on tariff remained incomplete.

Sources said the decision to start the import of 40 MW power from Nepal was finalised in a two-day meeting of the joint steering committee (JSC) and joint working committee (JWC) on Bangladesh-Nepal power and energy sector cooperation on May 14-15 this year at Patuakhali in Bangladesh.

Ahead of the meeting, Nepalese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud visited Dhaka and held a meeting with Bangladeshi public and private sector officials where he urged them to invest in the hydropower sector in the Himalayan nation, holding about 60,000 MW of clean energy potentials.

After the meeting at Nepalese Embassy in Dhaka, Saud had told UNB that he was expecting all issues to be resolved during the Nepalese prime minister's visit to India - to facilitate Nepal's export of electricity to Bangladesh.

In the follow-up, according to a report of the Kathmandu Post, during the Nepalese prime minister's India visit (May 30-June 1), India agreed to facilitate Nepal to export 40 MW electricity to Bangladesh through Indian transmission infrastructure.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Cross-border power trade between Dhaka, Kathmandu unlikely to start before Nov
No threat of sabotage centring BNP rally on Oct 28: DB chief
Indra Mani Pandey of India to join as next Secretary General of BIMSTEC soon
Gaza children traumatised by bombardment
UN refugee chief rallies support for Rohingya
JCD men tear down AL's banner on BNP-Jamaat's terrorism at Shahbagh
Saudi issues 5 key directives for umrah pilgrims to ensure a smooth pilgrimage
12 die, 2,475 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft