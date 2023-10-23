Video
No threat of sabotage centring BNP rally on Oct 28: DB chief

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

There is no threat of sabotage centring the BNP's planned grand rally in Dhaka on October 28, said chief of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid on Sunday.

Already law enforcement agencies have set up check-posts at the entry points of the capital to prevent any untoward incident by outsiders, he said while speaking at a press briefing at DMP media centre.  

Replying to a question he said, "Earlier, it was seen that only one party was allowed to hold their rally or meeting in the capital and the other parties did not get any scope of holding any programme. But now the situation has changed. Two or three political  parties can now hold big programmes on a single day."

Replying to another question whether opposition leaders and activists are being harassed in the name of check-posts, Harun said there are many important intersections in the capital and many development activities are going on.

"It is our duty to ensure security in those areas. Had the check-posts not been installed than the city wound have turned into a safe sanctuary of criminals."

Earlier on Wednesday, BNP announced to hold a grand rally in the capital on October 28 as part of the party's final phase of action programme of their ongoing movement to topple the government.




