Robbers’ gang leader, 6 others held, Tk 26 lakh recovered: DB chief  

Detective Branch (DB) of police have arrested seven members of a robbers' gang, including the mastermind, over a robbery on Dhaka Elevated Expressway impersonating themselves as RAB members.The arrested men are Sagar, leader of the gang, Sabuj Mia, Abu Yousuf, Didar Munshi, Ferdous Wahid, Al Amin Duari, and Daud Hossain Mollah.Police, however, managed to recover Tk 26 lakh, out of Tk 48 lakh of the robbed money.The DB team arrested them from Dhaka and different districts in raids and recovered Tk 20 lakh of the robbed money, said Harun Or Rashid, DB chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, at a press conference at the DMP media centre on Sunday.On October 10, some officials of a textile factory withdrew Tk 83.50 lakh from a private bank and handed over Tk 35.50 lakh to their business partners inside the bank. When the officials were taking the remaining Tk 48 lakh to Banani using the expressway, the gang of robbers waylaid them near Khilkhet, introducing themselves as RAB members, the DB chief said.The robbers took the officials in their car and beat them up and snatched Tk 48 lakh from them.