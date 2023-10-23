Video
SS Power Plant second unit starts commercial production

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Special Correspondent

SS Power Plant started commercial production from its second unit at 6:18 am on Sunday after successful production from first unit. The private coal-based thermal power project has been constructed at a cost of 2.6 billion US dollars, jointly owned by Chittagong-based industrial group S Alam Group and Chinese companies Sepco 3. S Alam Group holds 70 percent and the remaining 30 percent is owned by Chinese companies Sepco 3 and HTG, a company release said.

The commercial production of the first unit started at 12:01 pm on September 17.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly inaugurated the SS Power Plant in 2016 after signing an agreement between the Power Development Board (PDB) and SS Power. After the commencement of operations, the SS Power Plant has been successfully brought into full production much faster than other power projects.

"Experts expect that the full operation of the power plant will lead to the expansion of local industries, improvement of the living standards of the common people and the overall economic progress of the country. Compared to other power plants, SS power plants will provide electricity at a lower cost. If it is in full production, it will be able to supply about 2.93 crore units of electricity per day and about 88 crore units per month," the release said.




