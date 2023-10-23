BNP's wish won't be fulfilled by threatening to occupy and block roads: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP's demand will not be fulfilled by threatening to occupy and block roads."Threats of arson and violence are emerging. In this situation, the only saviour is Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We have to strengthen her hands," said the minister while speaking at a seminar on the occasion of National Road Safety Day at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made it clear that the next general election will be held as per the constitution.During his speech, the minister voiced his frustration regarding the continued operation of three-wheelers on the highways and the lack of enforcement of road safety laws.Quader emphasized the significance of weight limits to safeguard the roads.Chairman of the standing committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Rowshan Ara Mannan, president of Bangladesh road transport owners association Mashiur Rahman Ranga, president of Bangladesh road transport workers federation Shajahan Khan and chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai Ilias Kanchan also spoke.Earlier, on the occasion of Road Safety Day, a rally was taken out to create public awareness to prevent road accidents. The rally circumnavigates from Doyel Chattar to Zero Point of Dhaka University. �UNB