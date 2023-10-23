Restriction imposed on export of aromatic rice

The Ministry of Agriculture has imposed restriction on exporting aromatic rice considering the overall food situation of the country.Following the recommendation of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting held on October 8 with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the restriction was imposed on October 17 and the notice was released on Sunday.A letter of the Agriculture Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary Sharif Md Ismail Hossain, was sent to the governor of Bangladesh Bank, Chairman of National Board of Revenue, secretaries to the Commerce Ministry, Civil Aviation and Tourism, Shipping and Food Ministry, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Export Promotion Bureau.According to the letter, considering the overall food situation and recommendation of the FPMC, it's necessary to stop exporting rice, especially the aromatic rice to abroad. The authorities concerned have been requested to take necessary steps in this regards.