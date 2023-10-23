Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 10:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Restriction imposed on export of aromatic rice

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Agriculture has imposed restriction on exporting aromatic rice considering the overall food situation of the country.

Following the recommendation of the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting held on October 8 with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the restriction was imposed on October 17 and the notice was released on Sunday.

A letter of the Agriculture Ministry, signed by its Deputy Secretary Sharif Md Ismail Hossain, was sent to the governor of Bangladesh Bank, Chairman of National Board of Revenue, secretaries to the Commerce Ministry, Civil Aviation and Tourism, Shipping and Food Ministry, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Export Promotion Bureau.

According to the letter, considering the overall food situation and recommendation of the FPMC, it's necessary to stop exporting rice, especially the aromatic rice to abroad. The authorities concerned have been requested to take necessary steps in this regards.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Robbers’ gang leader, 6 others held, Tk 26 lakh recovered: DB chief  
SS Power Plant second unit starts commercial production
BNP's wish won't be fulfilled by threatening to occupy and block roads: Quader
CORRECTION
Restriction imposed on export of aromatic rice
Fakhrul urges AL to introduce caretaker govt provision in current JS session
$64,507 Japanese grant for Bangla-German Sampreeti
BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad, Kori


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft