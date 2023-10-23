Fakhrul urges AL to introduce caretaker govt provision in current JS session

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday urged Awami League to take steps to include the provision of 'polls-time non-partisan and neutral government' in the constitution in the current session of the parliament to overcome the political crisis."Parliament session is going to begin today (Sunday). They (AL) can use this parliament to bring the provisions of neutral non-partisan government and include it in the constitution by passing it in this parliament. Thus they can arrange the election under this constitution what we did (in 1996)," he said.Speaking at a press conference after a meeting at BNP's Nayapaltan central office, the BNP leader said the government needs to take this step to avoid chaos in the country over the election."I call upon the Awami League to introduce this system (neutral non-partisan government) in the constitution in this parliament session if it has patriotism, love for the people of the country and a minimum respect for democracy to pave the way for holding the election under a non-party government," he said."Otherwise, Fakhrul warned that the government will be fully responsible for the instability that has already been created in the country.He alleged that the government does not want the opposition parties to come to the election and free and fair polls to be held in the country in fear of losing power.The BNP leader said Awami League's main objective is to establish a one-party system of governance under cover of democracy.He said the ruling party wants to hold a lopsided election again in the country to cling to power. "But the opposition BNP is the biggest obstacle to implement it."Fakhrul alleged that the government is trying to convict the potential BNP candidates to keep them away from the election so that the opposition party cannot fill candidates during the voting. "This is their main goal. They (govt) are taking every step to obstruct the election and create obstacles to a free, fair and inclusive election. It means they are making arrangements so the opposition parties can't participate in the election."Slamming the government for repressing the opposition leaders and activists, he said 47 'fictitious' cases have been filed against 12,370 opposition leaders and activists centring BNP's October-28 rally in the capital."Can you imagine in which state and in which society we live in? More than 560 people have been arrested in those cases," the BNP leader said. Fakhrul alleged that the Prime Minister directly interfered in the judiciary through her statements while inaugurating the newly constructed building of the Bangladesh Bar Council in Dhaka.He said the Prime Minister said witnesses must be brought in all the cases and the sentence of the accused must be ensured in all the cases. "Her (PM's) statement has completely proved that the illegal government of Awami League is influencing the judiciary and issuing orders to give dictated verdicts." �UNB