Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 10:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

$64,507 Japanese grant for Bangla-German Sampreeti

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Diplomatic Correspondent

Japan has extended a grant of USD 64,507 (approximately Tk 6.9 million) to a Bangladeshi NGO, Bangla-German Sampreeti (BGS),
BGS has been awarded USD 64,507 as a grant for the project for the construction of vocational training facilities in Cox's Bazar district, according to a release of the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori signed the grant contracts for 'Grass-Roots Human Security Projects' (GGHSP) at the Embassy of Japan in Dhaka.
BGS has been working on various activities, such as technical and vocational training, youth support, human rights protection, microfinance, disaster issues, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, food security, and livelihood promotion.
 
With the assistance of GGHSP funding, BGS will construct a vocational training facility in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar district, to provide vocational training courses to socially and economically vulnerable young people in the host community of Rohingya refugees, expanding employment opportunities to strengthen poverty reduction in the targeted area, it said.

Japan has supported 213 NGO projects through its 'Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects' since 1989 with the view to enhancing economic and social human security, according to the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

The total sum of these GGHSP grants extended to NGOs in Bangladesh to date amounts to approximately $16.85 million, it reads.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Robbers’ gang leader, 6 others held, Tk 26 lakh recovered: DB chief  
SS Power Plant second unit starts commercial production
BNP's wish won't be fulfilled by threatening to occupy and block roads: Quader
CORRECTION
Restriction imposed on export of aromatic rice
Fakhrul urges AL to introduce caretaker govt provision in current JS session
$64,507 Japanese grant for Bangla-German Sampreeti
BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad, Kori


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft