BB grants digital banking licences to Nagad, Kori

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) announced on Sunday that it has granted digital banking licences to Nagad Digital Bank PLC and Kori Digital PLC of ACI.This decision was reached during a board meeting held at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters, presided over by Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.In addition to Nagad and Kori, the central bank has also given the green light to three other applicants, each with support from different traditional banks, to establish their own digital banking platforms. Furthermore, there is a possibility that three fintech firms may also receive licences after a six-month monitoring period, during which the performance of the initial two digital banks will be assessed.It's worth noting that a total of 52 domestic and foreign entities submitted applications for licences to set up digital banks, even though the central bank initially intended to extend permits to only two or three banks.Following the approval of these licences on Sunday, the central bank will issue a Letter of Intent (LOI) to Nagad and Kori.The LOI will specify a timeline within which the digital banks are expected to establish their infrastructure and launch their services.These digital banks are set to operate without physical branches, sub-branches, or ATM booths, and they will not facilitate in-person transactions, in line with the operational guidelines for digital banks that were officially made public by the central bank on June 14 this year.Furthermore, digital banks will be subject to governance under the Banking Company Act, as outlined in the central bank's guidelines.