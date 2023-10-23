Video
Monday, 23 October, 2023
PM to open Ctg Muslim Institute Cultural Complex on Oct 28

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 22: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the newly-constructed Chattogram Muslim Institute Cultural Complex on October 28. The complex has been built at a cost of Tk 281 crore.

Sources said that at least 45 new jobs will be created once the complex is operational.

With the opening of the complex, the need of information for teachers, students and researchers will be met up.

Apart from increasing the standard of education, the sagging of cultural activities of Chattogram city will be revived.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project in November 2017.

Earlier, the design works were started with the aim of renovating the Muslim Hall in coordination with the representatives of the Department of Public Works and the Department of Architecture in March 2015. The design was finalized in August 2016. The duration of the project was from January 2018 to December 2021. However, the duration of the project was extended twice due to the corona epidemic and financial crisis.




