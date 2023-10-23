Video
EC invites application from foreign election observers by Nov 21

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) has called for applications from interested international observers and media organizations intending to monitor the forthcoming national elections scheduled for January next year. Those interested in observing the electoral process are required to submit their applications to the Election Commission by November 21 of this year.

In a notice issued on Sunday, the Election Commission, represented by its secretary Jahangir Alam, officially sought applications from potential observers. The EC is anticipated to announce the election schedule by November of this year.

The EC notice underscores the importance of transparent election observation, as it remains committed to conducting free, fair, credible, and peaceful elections under all circumstances.

The EC secretary said in the notice that the participation of foreign election observers and foreign media, in addition to local observers, is highly desired for the upcoming 12th Parliamentary elections.

According to the recently clarified guidelines for international election observers and foreign media, applicants, whether individuals or organizations, should possess prior experience in areas related to good governance, elections, democracy, peace-building, and human rights issues. Organizational applicants must be registered entities in their respective countries and must provide evidence of such registration to the EC. Compliance with Bangladesh's election laws is a mandatory requirement for all entities seeking to monitor the elections.



