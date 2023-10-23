Man holding Quran at Ctg puja venue detained

Local residents turned a man over to the police after he was found holding a Quran at a puja venue during the Durga Puja celebrations in Chattogram.The incident occurred on Saturday at the Sompara Sri Sri Raksha Kali Temple in Hathazari Upazila.The detained man, identified as 30-year-old Md Shah Alam, is a native of Ghorashal Upazila in Narsingdi.According to the police, he suffers from mental disabilities and had previously received medical treatment. He is known to roam various shrines.Gobind Nath, executive president of the temple's management committee, said Alam, dressed in white, had been sitting near the temple's water pump on Saturday evening.His prolonged presence in one spot raised suspicions, prompting locals to contact the police.�bdnews24.com