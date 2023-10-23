Video
Peter Haas inaugurates new venue of EMK Centre in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today inaugurated the new venue of the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in Dhaka's Gulshan.?

The EMK Center aims to foster knowledge exchange, promote people-to-people ties, strengthen the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh, and is a joint effort between the Embassy of the United States of America and JAAGO Foundation.

US Embassy's Public Engagement Director, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, said, "To the young Bangladeshis who will come through these doors - this is a call to action just like those who came before you - to learn, lead, engage, and connect."

Embassy's Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli moderated the inaugural ceremony.

The EMK Center is a hub for Bangladeshi youths for intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials, multimedia content, and online databases.    �UNB




