Peter Haas inaugurates new venue of EMK Centre in Dhaka

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas today inaugurated the new venue of the Edward M. Kennedy (EMK) Center in Dhaka's Gulshan.?
The EMK Center aims to foster knowledge exchange, promote people-to-people ties, strengthen the relationship between the United States and Bangladesh, and is a joint effort between the Embassy of the United States of America and JAAGO Foundation.
US Embassy's Public Engagement Director, Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, said, "To the young Bangladeshis who will come through these doors - this is a call to action just like those who came before you - to learn, lead, engage, and connect."
Embassy's Public Diplomacy Counselor Stephen Ibelli moderated the inaugural ceremony.
The EMK Center is a hub for Bangladeshi youths for intellectual engagement, providing access to a wide range of resources, including books, digital materials, multimedia content, and online databases. �UNB
