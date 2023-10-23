Prof Dr Md Abul Kashem joins as VC of UIU

Professor Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia joined as the Vice Chancellor of United International University (UIU) on October 17, 2023.His appointment has been made by the Hon'ble President of Bangladesh and Chancellor of the University for a 4-year term.Prior to his joining the position he was the Pro-VC of UIU. Before joining UIU, he was working as a professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, BUET.Former head of the Department of CSE of BUET in 2001-2003. He was Controller of Examinations of BUET in 2012 - 2018. He also served as Dean, School of Science & Engineering of United International University in 2018-2019.Prof Kashem obtained his PhD from Dept of System Information Sciences of Tohoku University, Japan in 1998 and MS from the same university in 1995.