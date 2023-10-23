Video
Doctor, wife stabbed in Cumilla chamber

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

CUMILLA, Oct 22: A doctor and his wife were stabbed in the Race Course Area of Cumilla city on Saturday.

Pediatrician Zahirul Haque and his wife Farhana Afrin Himi were indiscriminately stabbed inside Dr Haque's chamber itself on Saturday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station Ahmed Sonzur Morshed confirmed the matter.

One Salauddin Morshed Pappu was arrested in connection with the incident, the police official said.

Raids are on to nab the remaining accused as well, he added.

Kazi Sharif, elder brother of Himi, said a group of people came and attacked the couple with sharp weapons, regarding a dispute within the management committee of Shapla Tower in the Race Course area.    �UNB




