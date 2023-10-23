Durga Puja brings joy to Hindu community: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said the ongoing Sharadiya Durga Puja celebration has brought joy to the Hindu community."The Sharadiya Durga Puja celebration has brought joy to Hindu community like every year," she said while joining virtually as the chief guest an event to distribute cash assistance and gratuitous relief (GR) rice organized by Pirganj Upazila Parishad, Rangpur on the occasion of Sharadiya Durga Puja.The speaker said this year's Durga Puja is being celebrated across the country with the spontaneous participation of Hindu community, a press release said.With Pirganj Upazila Awami League General Secretary and Pirganj Municipality Mayor ASM Tajimul Islam Shamim in the chair, the event was addressed, among others, by Pirganj Upazila Parishad Chairman Noor Mohammad Mondal, Pirganj Upazila Awami League Vice President Shahidul Islam Pintu, Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Rowshan Ara Alam Rina and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mobaswer Hasan.Noting that a total of 104 puja mandaps in Pirganj are holding Sharadiya Durgotsav, the speaker assured all kinds of cooperation to celebrate the puja in a joyous and festive atmosphere.She provided cash assistance to these mandaps from her personal funds and distributed GR rice on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. �BSS