Two DU students attacked in Ramna Kali Mandir area

Two students of Dhaka University (DU) were injured in an attack by miscreants in the Ramna Kali Mandir area of the city early today.The injured Sourav Sarkar, 25, and Sumit, 23, are students of the Craft and Sculpture departments, respectively, of the university and residents of Jagannath Hall.Senior students of the hall said the duo, accompanied by others, went out of the hall to visit Durga Puja mandaps at night.An altercation occurred between the two and some miscreants near the Ramna Kali Mandir around 2 am. The reason behind the incident could not be known immediately.