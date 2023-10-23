Stop human trafficking

Dear SirCivil society and international organizations reported identifying at least 6,781 trafficking victims, including 961 for sex trafficking, 3,764 for labor trafficking, and 2,056 for unspecified forms of trafficking.According to the US Department of State's 2023 trafficking in Persons ranking, the situation of Bangladesh ranks Tier-2. Besides, The Government of Bangladesh does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking. Women and children are the most trafficking victims. Hence, taking immediate measures to combat human trafficking is necessary.The reasons why human trafficking is increasing must be investigated in depth. According to the governments 'Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Bill-2012' human traffickers aren't given the exact punishment. Although there is a provision of imprisonment according to the law, the traffickers are getting released only with a fine. As a result, human trafficking increases.A request to the Ministry of Home Affairs is to take strict action in this regard. Human trafficking is not an isolated problem. Hopefully the 'zero tolerance' and legal actions given by the Government to traffickers will play a vital role in preventing human trafficking.Al AminStudent, University of Dhaka