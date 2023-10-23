Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

High inflation triggers alarming decline in bank deposits

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

It is disturbing to follow that deposits and savings in the country's public and private banks have considerably reduced due to all-pervasive high inflation. At the same time, the country's central bank continues to go through acute dollar crunch and depleting foreign reserves due to buying US dollars at higher rate.

According to the Bangladesh Bank, it has sold US dollars of around Tk 2 hundred thousand crore in last two years to the public and private banks to meet their demands. Concurrently, it had to pay huge amount of dollars against growing import costs - thus, resulting in a massive dollar crisis at our banks putting pressure on foreign reserves.

However, the sudden steep fall in term deposits has put the entire deposit growth of the banking sector under pressure. And drastic fall in saving certificate sales only reflects how people's income has been badly hit.

Understandably, our people also had to face numerous challenges in meeting their daily expenses as commodity prices soared, making them less inclined to investing in NSCs. Moreover, liquidity crunch has also made banks cautious in lending causing a slowdown in private sector credit growth.

It comes as no surprise that the net sales of national savings certificates (NSC) turned negative for the first time in the recently concluded financial year 2022-23 amid the government's discouraging measures on purchasing NSCs. Moreover, repeated incidents of loan anomalies, big scale scams to growing unrecovered default loans have also compelled depositors to withdraw their savings and deposits to a greater extent.

Interestingly enough, deposits increased substantially during the pandemic as people could not spend because of movement restrictions. As a result, excess liquidity hit an all-time high standing at a colossal Tk2.31 lakh crore. Now, people are spending higher amid high inflation causing a fall in savings.

Though the central bank has been providing soft loans based on 4 to 7 percent interest rate, a large number of bankers reportedly claimed that they have to spend between 5 to 8 percent to collect deposits. As a result the banks have been charging from 9 to 11 per cent interests after withdrawing the interest rate limit. Net sales of NSCs in Fiscal years 22-23 were Tk 41,959.54 crore and Tk 14,428 crore respectively.

To finish with, need of the hour for government authorities is to control mounting inflation in the country, or else, depleting deposit and savings scenario will get even worse. To do that restoring people's trust by offering them lucrative saving schemes is a must.

And with the general elections knocking at the door, it is equally important to ensure political stability while getting engaged in meaningful dialogues among our two major political parties.

Political instability and uncertainty would only invite bigger challenges.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stop human trafficking
High inflation triggers alarming decline in bank deposits
Relieve session jam in tertiary education
It’s a majorbreakthrough to fight dengue
Solve accommodation crisis in Dhaka
PM calls for OIC’s unity in the face of Gaza war
Address Dhaka’s perilous air quality  
Urgent actions needed to curb rising CO2 emissions


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft