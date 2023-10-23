Humanity trampled in Gaza as Muslim world keeps mum

It's unacceptable that we have yet another proposal here to funnel billions into the pockets of the bloated bank accounts of the arms industry. This proposal should be axed."





Humanity trampled in Gaza as Muslim world keeps mum





The entire world is left in shock, time has come to a standstill and humanity stands in disbelief as we see the lifeless bodies of thousands of children mostly defaced and torn apart. It is rare indeed in the history of war to bomb a hospital which is full of injured men, women, elderly and most importantly children. And a few thousand people who already lost their abodes due to barbaric bombardment put faith on the savage occupiers that at least the hospitals would not come under attack. They were so wrong and had to prove it by sacrificing their lives.People coming to the hospital were suffering from hunger and thirst, grieving for lost loved ones, and fearing the loss of their dear ones. They came to the hospital in the hope of finding some relief. Just then, a massive explosion rocked the hospital and the shattered bodies of people scattered in all directions. Those who had survived until then were now burdened with the heavy weight of despair. The sky over Gaza was filled with the cries of agony. More than 500 people died instantly, and most of them were women and children. As time passed, the death toll continued to rise due to the lack of insufficient medicines, electricity, water and food, resulting in a growing sense of helplessness.According to international regulations, any type of hospital should be outside the scope of war. However, the Israeli occupying forces carry out the most heinous attacks in history by violating all laws and human rights, such as in the case of hospitals with their invasive actions. There is no scope of doubt that this is a war crime.This incident occurred at the time when American President Joe Biden was on a Middle East tour. He did not condemn the Israeli air strikes in this incident, but rather attributed it to a militant organization called Islamic Jihad of Gaza strip. However, Israel and its allies are not trusted by the world. The incident has triggered a global wave of condemnation. Some heads of Arab countries had canceled their meeting with the American President. Even some of the European Union Parliament members have strongly criticized this incident.Clare Daly is an Irish politician who has been a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Ireland, said: "Madam President, behind yet another cute acronym, STEP, this proposal aims, among other things, to allocate yet another EUR 1.5 billion of public money to the European Defence Fund, now totalling EUR 10 billion"."For years, the European Union has been militarising, all the while presenting itself as an actor for peace. And now, at a time where there's an unfolding and escalating crime against humanity in Gaza, we see this enabled by the reckless and potentially criminal actions and statements from EU leaders and the world can see that our calls for peace are meaningless"."What's happening in Gaza is where the obsession with military solutions gets us. The indulgence of humanity's worst impulses and the broken bodies of children laid bare in mass graves.Western countries provide democratic and human rights education in both developed and developing nations. They are vigilant about women's and children's rights. Whenever human rights are violated, they impose various sanctions and prohibitions.Even The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has been accused of war crime and international court has filed a case against him for his actions in Ukraine. Though there was no concrete evidence found.Most countries around the world view their position with great clarity. However, Israel has clearly violated all the international law and committed crimes against humanity, allegedly engaging in war crimes. Yet, Western nations refrain from imposing any legal sanctions on them, which is truly disheartening.Hence; Americans have increased their support for Israel since the beginning of the conflict. In support of this, they sent their most advanced warships to the Mediterranean. USA already sent many cargo planes full of military supplies. In view of this, UK and other Western allies are sending warships to the Mediterranean, making Israel even more desperate and vicious to carry out genocide. Neither Israel nor America and its allies who support them by supplying weapons, bombs and war materials can escape responsibility for this genocide.When mass killings are happening in Palestine, what are the Arab countries doing? They are holding meeting after meeting, but they have not been able to take any effective steps to stop the bloodshed. In the meantime, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 4,000 when this article is being written. Even they cannot reach the relief trucks to the people of Gaza, which carry essential supplies like life-saving medicines, food, water, and other necessary items. They are waiting for Israel's permission ! Are they turning a blind eye to the helpless cries of people who are dying bit by bit due to the shortage of medical care and the torment of hunger? Have they become indifferent to human sufferings?If the Arab countries cannot unite now and take control of the situation in the Middle East, their cities will be attacked one after another in near future. Their women and children will bear the heavy burden, their skies will be filled with smoke, their land will turn red with blood and refugee camps will swell with the future generation. They will find no helpers, no shelter. A global storm of condemnation will rise, but there will be no gain.Middle East and the world must ensure the safety and future of the people those who are living an inner human life, where humanity is being forgotten by taking effective measures against the aggressors are crucial. Otherwise, innocent, defenseless children of this generation of Palestinians will not forgive us, regardless of race, religion or color.The writer is photo-journalist, The Daily Observer