Mass awareness campaign needed to protect mother Hilsa

We are Bengalis in fish and rice. Rice and fish are our main food. Hilsa is our national fish. Our favorite fish is hilsa, the name of which makes the tongue water. Hilsa plays a unique role in Bengali hospitality. Twenty three million eggs in one million hilsa. During the hilsa breeding season, a 22-day mother hilsa protection campaign has started from October 12 to November 2. We wish the success of this campaign to protect mother Hilsa. The government has banned hilsa fishing, sale and stocking from October 12 to November 2. For the sake of the development of the state and the people of the state, the campaign to protect mother hilsa must be successful at any cost.Although the government has a comprehensive action plan to protect mother hilsa, this plan has been hampered for the last few years due to the excessive greed of some dishonest people. Moreover, if this campaign to protect hilsa is successful, the country's demand for hilsa will be met as well as the export of hilsa abroad will also increase and foreign currency will come. Hilsa is now beyond the reach of common people due to insufficient production of Hilsa. Hilsa has now become a dream for common people. For the last few years, as the campaign to protect mother hilsa and jatka has not been successful, the production of hilsa has decreased a lot and last year and this year hilsa season too, there was a famine of hilsa and fishermen lamented. It is sad that the government has spent hundreds of crores of rupees to protect mother hilsa and now I see the festival of killing mother hilsa of fishermen.In the first week of the operation, the operation was carried out vigorously, but from the next week, the fishermen managed the local administration, naval police, coast guard and leaders to celebrate the killing of the mother fish. Fishermen are indiscriminately killing mother hilsa without even thinking about the future. Which is a lot like kicking yourself in the foot. In the campaign to protect mother hilsa, the festival of killing mother hilsa by fishermen has created concern in the minds of the common people, will the campaign to protect mother hilsa be successful? Why are the fishermen harming themselves? Why are they indiscriminately killing their future breadwinners and livelihoods in this way? And why is the authorities so indifferent? Fishermen are not only at night, but also in broad daylight. Which is increasing the mental suffering of our common people. Fishermen are giving a thumbs up to the mother hilsa conservation campaign. Fishermen are wandering around in a kind of blind idea without thinking about the possibility of the future and the assurance of livelihood. Fishermen are killing mother hilsa by defying the ban.So the state spends billions of money to save mother hilsa campaign is nominal? Fishermen are killing mother hilsa indiscriminately. As if there is no one to see. Fishermen are harming the state, the environment, and the economy by killing hilsa. If you look at the behavior of the fishermen, it seems that the campaign to protect mother hilsa is actually a festival to kill mother hilsa. Through social, print and electronic media we come to know and see the plight of the fishermen, and here and there the mischief of the authorities. My responsibility to protect Hilsa is yours and everyone's. There is no alternative to protect mother hilsa to sustain our geographical culture.Black paws of unscrupulous crooks everywhere. Free roaming is going on all over the place. In the end, even our mother Hilsais not saved from them.In the midst of killing mother hilsa, not only the fishermen are suffering, but the country is also suffering. Disobeying the ban, fishermen have indulged in killing hilsa. Are these fishermen more powerful than the state or the administration, or because of the weakness of the administration, the fishermen indulge in this vile act. During the campaign to protect Ma Hilsa, although arrangements were made for the rehabilitation of fishermen, some unscrupulous traders and very greedy fishermen especially Bhola, Barisal, Putuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Lahmipur, Munshiganj, Mawa, Ghazaria, Matlab of Chandpur, Rajarajeshwar, Haimchar, Katakhali. , Charbhairavi, Ferighat, Ishanbala and some other areas are killing mother hilsa and egg hilsa freely under the nose of the administration in broad daylight and at night.We believe that this scenario will not be seen even in the present time. There is no substitute for rigor, accountability and awareness. If mother hilsa cannot be protected during the breeding season, hilsa will no longer be found in the river, hilsa will be found in museums. We don't want to see our hilsa in a museum. Hilsa production in rivers is decreasing due to submerged grazing and floating grazing, on the other hand, hilsa production is increasing in Myanmar.River pollution and river encroachment are also major obstacles to increase production of hilsa and other freshwater fish. To increase the production of hilsa and other freshwater fish, the honorable authorities should prevent river pollution and keep the river free of encroachment. Some day's boatless river will be tomorrow's fish-filled river. By protecting mother hilsa and egg hilsa, our hilsa production will increase many times and it will bring economic prosperity among the fishermen. In order to make the campaign to protect mother hilsa successful, the supervision of the administration must be increased, and the measures taken to protect mother ilsha must be successfully implemented. The administration and public representatives should keep a watchful eye so that no one can take any opportunity in the campaign. In addition to the administration, our navy, army can also be employed to make the Hilsa protection campaign a success. Vigilance and appropriate action plans should be taken to ensure that Indian fishermen do not encroach into our waters during operations to protect mother hilsa.Economic security programs should also be undertaken for fishermen during the fishing season as well as alternative employment. If hilsa killing and jatka killing are stopped during the breeding season, 21 to 24 thousand new mature hilsa will be available every season. It will be possible to create a hilsa market worth 7000 crore taka per year. In Bangladesh, the flow of money will increase and employment will increase which will undoubtedly make the entire economy in the country more dynamic as well as meet the demand of animal meat in the country. And the number of hilsa will increase at a compound rate. Besides raising awareness among the fishermen, they should be able to convince them that only the fishermen own this hilsa and jatka. It is your responsibility to protect your assets first and foremost. People and government will work as partners. And if fish cannot be protected, you and your family will suffer the most economic and social insecurity. Hilsa and jatka should be loved like own children.Just as Arshibad is for you if the child is big and healthy, this mother will ensure your social and economic security if you stop killing hilsa and jatka. More and more publicity should be done through small dramas and advertisements about the harmful aspects of Ma Hilsa killing and Jatka killing. Hilsa is our national resource. Therefore, all the people of the country have the right to hilsa. Our rights cannot be undermined by some unscrupulous traders, fishermen, local leaders and administrative people and it is not legal to do so. Above all we have to protect mother hilsa for our own needs. If you can save the mother hilsa will meet the needs, money will be met.So let's all come forward to protect mother Hilsa. Administrative rigor and integrity can make mother hilsa conservation efforts a success.The writer is Physical Education Teacher,Haimchar Government College, Chandpur