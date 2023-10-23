Two arrested in rape cases

Two men were arrested in different rape cases in two districts- Pirojpur and Noakhali, recently.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a young man for raping a schoolgirl in Bhandaria Upazila of the district recently.The arrested youth is Saimun Khan, 20, son of Bazlur Rahman Khan, a resident of Medirabad Village in the upazila.According to the case statement, Saimun often used to stalk the victim schoolgirl, 16, a tenth grader. However, Saimun along with his two associates abducted the girl while she was going to her aunt's house riding by an auto-rickshaw. Saimun then took her to his house, and raped the girl there.The victim's mother lodged a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Bhandaria Police Station (PS).Following this, police arrested Saimun at around 2 am on Wednesday and rescued the schoolgirl from his house.However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order and the victim was sent to Pirojpur Civil Surgeon's office for medical test.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS Md Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.NOAKHALI: Police arrested a man for raping a teenage girl in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district recently.The arrested is Mohammad Sumon, 36, a resident of the upazila.According to the case statement, Sumon forcibly violated the victim when she was alone at her home two days back.Later on, the victim's mother filed a case with Sonaimuri PS.Following the case, police arrested the accused during a village arbitration called for settling the issue, said Sonaimuri PS OC Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury."During the arrest, Sumon threatened me and my daughter to kill us once he gets released from jail. Even, the local union parishad (UP) member has rebuked me as I filed a case without his consent," said the victim's mother.However, the UP member Abdul Motaleb denied the allegation.OC Bakhtiar Uddin Chowdhury said they would provide security to the girl's family.Meanwhile, Sumon gave a confessional statement before a Noakhali court when he was produced before it, said Court Police Inspector Md Shah Alam.