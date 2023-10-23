Video
Home Countryside

Housewife beaten to death in Bogura

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Our Correspondent


BOGURA, Oct 22: A young housewife was reportedly beaten to death by miscreants at her house in the district town on Thursday evening.
Police recovered the body of the deceased and rescued her three-year-old child, who was locked into her bedroom, from Nishindara Maddhyapara area of the town at around 8:30 pm on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Taslima Akter, 22, wife of Sirajul Islam, a resident of the aforesaid area.
Sirajul Islam, husband of the deceased, said he went out of his house on Thursday morning for his working purposes and did not return home till the evening. He tried several times to reach his wife, but could not as her phone was switched off.
Later on, he saw Taslima's blood sustained body was fallen down on the floor when he reached home in the evening and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The injured child was admitted to the       hospital.
Shahinuzzman, inspector of Bogura Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident, adding that Police Investigation Bureau (PBI) visited the area and are trying to identify the culprit.
Moreover, RAB-12 Bogura Camp personnel are also investigating the matter and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the police official added.



