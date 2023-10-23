3 found dead in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur

A woman and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria and Gazipur, in three days.CHUADANGA: Police recovered the naked body of a woman from a paddy field and rescued her brother in critical condition in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Manzura Khatun, 32.Critically injured Manzura's brother Alamgir Hossain was admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital in critical condition.It was known that at around 8 pm, some criminals entered Alamgir's house and picked up him.They, later, tied up his hands and legs. As Manzura protested the incident, the gang members also picked her up from the house.On Sunday morning, locals found the body of the woman in a paddy filed in Mohammadpur area and Alamgir in critical condition as he was hacked indiscriminately.Being informed, police recovered the body."We are investigating the matter. The culprits will soon be arrested," said Damurhuda-Darshona-Jibananagr Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Jakia Sultana.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a four-month-old girl from a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Hazera, daughter of expatriate Waliullah, a resident of Bidyakut Village in the upazila.It was known that Roma Begum along with his daughter Hazera was sleeping in the house on Friday night. After awaking up at dawn on Saturday, Roma could not find her daughter.Later on, locals spotted the body of the minor girl floating in a pond next to the house and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a child from a water reserve tank of an under-construction mosque in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Jamela Khatun, 3, daughter of Baharul Islam, hailed from Boalmari Upazila in Faridpur District.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Basan PS Saruzzaman said that the body was recovered from Dighir Chala Village under the upazila in the afternoon.The SI further said there was no lid on the reserve tank and the child might have fell into it while playing, and drowned there.The incident happened due to the negligence of the mosque authorities, the SI added.