Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 found dead in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

A woman and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria and Gazipur, in three days.
CHUADANGA: Police recovered the naked body of a woman from a paddy field and rescued her brother in critical condition in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Manzura Khatun, 32.
Critically injured Manzura's brother Alamgir Hossain was admitted to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
It was known that at around 8 pm, some criminals entered Alamgir's house and picked up him.
They, later, tied up his hands and legs. As Manzura protested the incident, the gang members also picked her up from the house.
On Sunday morning, locals found the body of the woman in a paddy filed in Mohammadpur area and Alamgir in critical condition as he was hacked indiscriminately.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
"We are investigating the matter. The culprits will soon be arrested," said Damurhuda-Darshona-Jibananagr Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police Jakia Sultana.
NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a four-month-old girl from a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Hazera, daughter of expatriate Waliullah, a resident of Bidyakut Village in the upazila.
It was known that Roma Begum along with his daughter Hazera was sleeping in the house on Friday night. After awaking up at dawn on Saturday, Roma could not find her daughter.
Later on, locals spotted the body of the minor girl floating in a pond next to the house and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Brahmanbaria General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Mahabub Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
GAZIPUR: Police recovered the body of a child from a water reserve tank of an under-construction mosque in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Jamela Khatun, 3, daughter of Baharul Islam, hailed from Boalmari Upazila in Faridpur District.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Basan PS Saruzzaman said that the body was recovered from Dighir Chala Village under the upazila in the afternoon.
The SI further said there was no lid on the reserve tank and the child might have fell into it while playing, and drowned there.
The incident happened due to the negligence of the mosque authorities, the SI added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two arrested in rape cases
Housewife beaten to death in Bogura
3 found dead in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur
National Road Safety Day observed in dists
Durga Puja being celebrated in Khulna amid enthusiasm
Fact-checking management stressed in Pirojpur
Kumari Puja held in Gaibandha
Puja gifts given to Hindu families at Kamalganj


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft