National Road Safety Day observed in dists

National Road Safety Day-2023 was observed on Sunday across the country with the theme of 'Ain Mene Soroke Choli, Smart Bangladesh Gori' (Let us follow the law on road and build a Smart Bangladesh).To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Bogura, Joypurhat, Jhenidah, Narayanganj, Noakhali, Panchagarh and Rangamati.BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A rally was brought out from the Bottala of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises at around 10 am, and it ended on the Zilla Parishad premises after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad auditorium in the town.Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Department Masum Ali Beg was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Md Mezbaul Karim presided over the meeting.Superintend of Police (SP) in Bogura Highway Region Md Habibur Rahman, Additional SP (ASP) Snigdha Akhter, District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam and Assistant Director of District Unit of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Mainul Hossain, among others, also spoke at the programme.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, the district administration and BRTA jointly organized a discussion meeting in Sadar Upazila Parishad auditorium in the town in the morning.Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Joypurhat BRTA Motor Vehicle Inspector Ramakrishna Poddar.Additional District Magistrate Abdus Sabur, Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Police Inspector Rouhani, Senior Assistant Engineer of Local Government Engineering Directorate Abdur Rahim Akand, 'Motor Malik Group' Advisor Golam Haqqani, District Motor Workers Union General Secretary (GS) Rafiqul Islam, and Freedom Fighter Amjad Hossain, among others, were present as guests at the programme.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises, which paraded the main streets of the town.JHENIDAH: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.District Unit of BRTA brought out a rally from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the BRTA office auditorium in the town.Jhenidah DC SM Rafiqul Islam, Additional District Magistrate Salma Selim and BRTA Assistant Director in Jhenidah Atiar Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.Besides, BRTA officials, and traffic and highway police distributed leaflets among the drivers of various vehicles in Arappur on the Jhenidah-Kushtia highway with a view to creating awareness to prevent road accidents.NARAYANGANJ: To mark the Day, the district administration and District BRTA jointly organized different programmes in the city.The Day was inaugurated by releasing balloons on the DC office premises in the morning.After that, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the city.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.Narayanganj DC Mohammad Mahmudul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Mousumi Bain Hira presided over the meeting.Narayanganj BRTA Assistant Director Engineer Md Shamsul Kabir delivered the welcome speech while SP Golam Mostafa Russell was present as the special guest.ASP Ruhul Amin Sagar, Senior Assistant Commissioner of the DC office Arafat Hossain Roman, Additional Executive Engineer of Narayanganj Roads and Highway Department Abul Hossain, Medical Officer of the CS office Dr Md A Salam, Narayanganj BRTA Motor Vehicle's Inspectors Md Saiful Islam and Sheikh Rajibul Islam, District Road Transport Worker Federation President Md Shamsuzzaman, and District Truck Owners Association GS Shafi Uddin Prodhan, among others, were also present at the programme.NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.Noakhali Unit of BRTA organized a discussion meeting in the DC office conference room in the town.Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman was present as the chief guest while Additional District Magistrate Tamanna Mahmud presided over the meeting.ASP Mortahin Billah, CS Dr Masum Iftekhar, BRTA Noakhali Circle Assistant Director Engineer Abdullah Al Mamun, its Motor Vehicle Inspector Mahbub Rabbani, and Vice-President of Noakhali Press Club Md Masud Parvez, among others, were also present at the programme.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.People from all walks of life took part in the rally.PANCHAGARH: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.A discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the morning on the occasion of the day.The district administration and BRTA Panchagarh Circle jointly organized the meeting in collaboration with the Roads and Highways Department.Panchagarh DC Md Zahurul Islam was present as the chief guest at the meeting.He said that there is no alternative to improved transportation system in building sustainable development and smart Bangladesh. To that end, the multi-faceted initiative taken by the government to develop advanced and efficient communication system has opened a new horizon in the transport sector. According to the 'Persekhit Plan-2041', a plan has been undertaken to upgrade all highways in the country to six lanes by 2030 and to eight lanes by 2041. He called for the formation of a sub-committee to develop a safe and smart road system in Panchagarh city. In the meeting, a committee was formed headed by the Additional District Magistrate. Further action will be taken in the light of the recommendations of this committee.SP SM Sirajul Huda, Executive Engineer of the Roads and Highways Department Sultan Mahmud, Additional District Magistrate Abdul Quader, District Awami League Vice-President Abu Toibur Rahman, FF ATM Sarwar Hossain, Former president of Panchagarh Press Club Safiqul Alam, Transport Leader Abbas Ali, and Senior Media Worker Shahidul Islam Shahid, among others, were also present at the programme moderated by Motor Vehicle Inspector of BRTA Panchagarh Circle Md Shahnewaz Shah.Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out from the Collectorate Square, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.Local Government Department DD Azad Jahan, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Zakir Hossain, Atwari UNO Mushfiqul Alam Halim, Boda UNO Bahni Shikha Asha along with heads of various departments, Rovers and Scouts were also present at the rally.RANGAMATI: In this connection, the district administration and District BRTA jointly organized different programmes in the town.A colourful rally was brought out from Happyr Mor area in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading the main streets of the town.After the rally, the Day was inaugurated by releasing balloons there.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room.Rangamati DC Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan was present as the chief guest while ADC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting.Rangamati Municipality Mayor Akbar Hossain Chowdhury, ASP Sadar Circle Jahidul Islam Jahid, Assistant Director of Rangamati Circle of BRTA Md Usman Sarwar Alam, Rangamati Press Club GS Anwar Al Haque, District Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Sabuj Chakma, and Motor Vehicle Inspector Md Salah Uddin, among others, were also present on the occasion.