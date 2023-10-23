Durga Puja being celebrated in Khulna amid enthusiasm

KHULNA, Oct 22: The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, is being celebrated in the city and all the nine upazilas of the district like other parts of the country amid enthusiasm and in a festive mood.The festival is being marked by puja, Arati, recitation from scriptures, offering of devotional songs and bhajans.Devotees were seen visiting different puja mandaps to have a look at goddess Durga with great excitement.General Secretary of City Unit Puja Udjapon Parisad Prashanta Kumar Kundu said, a total of 102 puja mandaps have been set up in Metropolitan city while 889 ones set up in all upazilas of the district.A total of 495 tonnes of government rice have been distributed among 990 puja mandaps in the city and district while Khulna City Corporation (KCC) have distributed Tk 6.73 lakh among 78 puja mandaps in the city.The celebration will end through the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga following Bijoya Dashami on October 24.Fool-proof security measures have been taken in the city and all nine upazilas to avert any untoward incident during the religious festival.Additional Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Rakibul Islam, said, three-tier security measures have been deployed in the city areas.Adequate law enforcers have been deployed in the very important puja mandaps in the city, he added.He further said, police, Rapid Action Battalion, city especial branch of police and detective branch forces have already been deployed in all important points in the city.KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Sheikh Salahuddin Zewel, Khulna divisional commissioner, KMP commissioner, superintendent of police, deputy commissioner, leaders of Awami League and professional bodies are visiting different puja mandaps in the city every day.