Fact-checking management stressed in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Oct 22: A day-long workshop in the district on Saturday stressed cyber security for fact checking to avoid fake news and misinformation.The workshop asked mainstream, local media and social media for properly checking information before using.Speakers said, misinformation, fake information, disinformation and manipulated information are available in the information sector. The cyber issue is one of the prime agenda, and it needs to be addressed, they added.They further said, people need to know actual news, not fabricated information.The workshop on `Sensitizing young diversified people on misinformation and fact checking' was held in the Fajil Madrasah hallroom in the town.