Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fact-checking management stressed in Pirojpur

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 22:  A day-long workshop in the district on Saturday stressed cyber security for fact checking to avoid fake news and misinformation.
The workshop asked mainstream, local media and social media for properly checking information before using.
Speakers said, misinformation, fake information, disinformation and manipulated information are available in the information sector. The cyber issue is one of the prime agenda, and it needs to be addressed, they added.
They further said, people need to know actual news, not fabricated information.
The workshop on `Sensitizing young diversified people on misinformation and fact checking' was held in the Fajil Madrasah hallroom in the town.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two arrested in rape cases
Housewife beaten to death in Bogura
3 found dead in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur
National Road Safety Day observed in dists
Durga Puja being celebrated in Khulna amid enthusiasm
Fact-checking management stressed in Pirojpur
Kumari Puja held in Gaibandha
Puja gifts given to Hindu families at Kamalganj


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft