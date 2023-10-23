Kumari Puja held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 22: Kumari Puja, the main attraction of the Maha Ashtami, one of the main rituals of the five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu people, was held in the temples of the district on Saturday in a befitting manner.As per religious texts, on this day, a girl aged two to ten years are selected for Kumari Puja which is also known as Kanya Puja or Kumarika Puja. The selected girl for Kurmari Puja should be healthy and free from all sorts of diseases and physically fit. Then the girl is worshiped with dedicated Mantra.Like other temples, the Kumari Puja was also held at the temple of Sree Sree Ramkrishna Ashram and Mission, on Shachin Chaki Road adjacent to Gaibandha Adarsha College of the town here, around 11 am.Spriha Pal, a student of grade two, and also daughter of Debashis Pal and Swagata Pal, at Masterpara of the town here was selected for Kumari Puja.A large number of Hindu devotees offered Anjali (prayers) before the virgin goddess seeking her blessings for peace, prosperity, welfare, fraternity and changing of their lots.The members of the committee of the temple led by Makhan Chandra Sarker arranged the puja.The Kumari Puja was held to imbibe everybody with that feeling as the Devi Durga is the symbol of motherly feeling and an adolescent girl as well, said the Mission. Sudev Kumar Chowdhury, secretary of Bangladesh Puja Utjapan Parishad, district unit, said a total of 639 puja mandaps have been erected for Durga Puja in all the seven upazilas of the district this year.Of the total, the Kumari Puja was held at 10 mandaps of the district, he said.