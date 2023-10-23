Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Puja gifts given to Hindu families at Kamalganj

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent


KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 22: Puja gifts were distributed among 2,000 Hindu families in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu community.

These gifts were distributed at Mirtinga Tea Garden under Rahimpur Union of the upazila in the morning.
Rahimpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul, UP Member Dhana Bauri, Kamalganj Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, Mirtinga Tea Garden Assistant Manager Rezaul Hayat Emon and freedom fighter Kul Chandra Tati, among others, were also present there.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Two arrested in rape cases
Housewife beaten to death in Bogura
3 found dead in Chuadanga, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur
National Road Safety Day observed in dists
Durga Puja being celebrated in Khulna amid enthusiasm
Fact-checking management stressed in Pirojpur
Kumari Puja held in Gaibandha
Puja gifts given to Hindu families at Kamalganj


Latest News
BNP leader Yunus arrested in Dhaka
Pakistan out to get campaign back on track against Afghanistan
Scores killed in Gaza strikes as new aid convoy arrives
Teen Guiu 'won't sleep' after snatching Barca win over Athletic
Govt invests Tk 11.31cr from universal pension fund
BB approves 8 institutions to operate digital banks
Second aid convoy enters Gaza as Israel steps up bombardments
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Youth's bullet ridden body recovered in Bandarban
Gill overtakes Amla to get fastest 2,000 runs in ODI
Most Read News
7 arrested over dacoity of Tk 48 lakh on elevated expressway
Video clips with woman go viral: Ex-DC of Barguna made OSD
Importance of Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Brussels
It's high time we needed to focus on population control
Woman's undressed body found, brother critically injured in Chuadanga
2 DU students come under attack near Ramna Kali Mandir
Gowns, coats again made mandatory at lower courts
Kohli misses century while India beat New Zealand by 4 wkts
Durga Puja fosters unity
Govt won't get way to escape, without stepping down: Fakhrul
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft