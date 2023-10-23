Puja gifts given to Hindu families at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 22: Puja gifts were distributed among 2,000 Hindu families in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Thursday on the occasion of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu community.These gifts were distributed at Mirtinga Tea Garden under Rahimpur Union of the upazila in the morning.Rahimpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Iftekhar Ahmed Badrul, UP Member Dhana Bauri, Kamalganj Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Bilkis Begum, Mirtinga Tea Garden Assistant Manager Rezaul Hayat Emon and freedom fighter Kul Chandra Tati, among others, were also present there.