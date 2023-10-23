Video
120 incubator babies at risk after Israel cuts Gaza fuel: UN

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM


JERUSALEM, Oct 22: The lives of at least 120 newborn babies on incubators in war-torn Gaza's hospitals are at risk as fuel runs out in the besieged enclave, the UN children's agency warned Sunday.
More than 1,750 children have already been killed by Israeli strikes launched against the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas attacks, according to the Palestinian territory's health ministry.
Hospitals face a dire lack of medicines, fuel and water not only for the thousands wounded in more than two weeks of the war between Gaza militants and Israel but also for routine patients.
"We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned," said UNICEF spokesman Jonathan Crickx.
Power is one of the main worries for the seven specialist wards across Gaza treating premature babies to help with breathing and provide critical support, for example when their organs are not developed enough.
Israel ordered a complete blockade of the territory after the Hamas attacks, in which the Islamist group killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Amid widespread electricity cuts, the World Health Organization warned on Thursday that hospitals had already run out of fuel for generators.
    �AFP



