Monday, 23 October, 2023, 9:57 AM
Israeli strikes knock out Damascus, Aleppo airports: Syria state media

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

DAMASCUS, Oct 22: Israeli strikes on Sunday put out of service war-torn Syria's two main airports, state media reported citing a military source, with the transport ministry saying flights were re-routed to Latakia.
While Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the government-controlled airports in the capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, it is the second time simultaneous strikes have hit the facilities since this month's conflict between Israel and Hamas began.
"At around 5:25 am (0225 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out... an air attack... targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another," the military source said in the statement carried by state news agency    SANA.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

