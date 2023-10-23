Video
Hendricks happy to take rare chance at WC

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

MUMBAI, OCT 22: South Africa's Reeza Hendricks is taking nothing for granted at the World Cup despite making 85 after a late call-up in the Proteas' crushing 229-run win over England.
The 34-year-old was set to miss out on Saturday only to be included shortly before the toss in Mumbai after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma withdrew through illness. Hendricks, however, responded in style at the top of the order and shared a second-wicket partnership of 121 with Rassie van der Dussen.
That stand laid the foundation for Heinrich Klaasen's subsequent hundred heroics as South Africa made 399-7 -- the highest total conceded by England in a one-day international.
"I have been preparing like everyone else does in the nets on the day of the game," Hendricks told the Press Trust of India. "I obviously did not expect to play, but the way things unfolded, which is five to 10 minutes before the toss time, I had to get my mindset on and be ready to go."    �AFP



