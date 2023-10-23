Video
Khulna down Chattogram in thrilling NCL contest

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Khulna Division secured a one-wicket victory against Chattogram in a keenly contested game in the 25th National Cricket League (NCL) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The victory, which was their second in a row, propelled Khulna to the top of the NCL Tier-2.

Opting to bat first, Chattogram amassed 242 in their first innings but Khulna claimed 43-run lead, after being dismissed for 285. Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 110 and played an important role in securing the lead, which later became crucial in the narrow victory.

Despite Shamim Patwari's 84, Chattogram were bowled out for 175 in the second innings, setting 133-run target for Khulna to win the game.

Hasan Murad dealt a blow, snapping up 6-21 but Khulna eventually raced to the victory losing nine wickets on the final day of the game.

Khulna overcame the paltry target for a victory but it was not the case for Barishal Division who needed 58 runs on day four to win the game in another NCL Tier-2 contest. They finally lost the game by 9 runs at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

Being sent to bat first, Rajshahi were bowled out for 209 with Sabbir Rahman (57) and Meherob Hossain (65) hitting half-centuries. Barishal secured a crucial 24-run lead, after being all out for 233.

Rajshahi however were wrapped up for 192 in their second innings and set a 168-run target for Barishal to win the game.

 Barishal eventually were bowled out for 159. Opener Iftikhar Hossain Ifti battled lonely with 60 runs. Taijul Islam had figures of 4-55 while Nahid Rana who scalped four wickets in the first innings, returned figures of 3-33.

Naim Sheikh's 120-run knock went in vain as Dhaka Metro suffered a 65-run defeat to Rangpur Division NCL Tier-2 game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Chasing the target of 410, Metro eventually were bowled out for 345.

Earlier, Dhaka Division claimed seven-wicket victory against Sylhet inside three days in NCL Tier-1 game. BSS




