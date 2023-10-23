Bangladesh Emerging team concede one-day series to Sri Lanka

The Bangladesh Emerging team suffered a 2-1 defeat in three-match one-day series against the Sri Lanka Emerging team after tasting a five-wicket defeat in the third and final one-day match, what turned out to be series decider at Dambulla on Sunday.Sri Lanka won the first match by five wickets but Bangladesh hit back strongly with 21-run victory on DLS method in the second game. However, they couldn't maintain the momentum in the crucial game.Put into bat first, Bangladesh Emerging team were bowled out for 223 in 47 overs with Shahadat Hossain Dipu making the highest 79. He hit three fours and as many sixes in his 75-ball-knock. Pritom Kumar hit the next-best 35.Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Ashian Daniel claimed three wickets apiece for the hosts.Pavan Rathnayake hammered 56 ball-85 with 11 fours and two sixes as Sri Lanka raced to the victory in just 31.2 overs, making 224-5. Navod Paranavithana hit 47 to complement Rathnayake. �BSS