Monday, 23 October, 2023
Bangladesh champion of Bangabandhu Int'l Open Taekwondo

Published : Monday, 23 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Winning a total of 30 gold, 20 silver and 15 bronze medals, the host Bangladesh became champion of the first edition of the Bangabandhu International Open Taekwondo Championship at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) in Savar.

Nepal became the runner-up of the championship with 15 gold, 10 silver, and 11 bronze medals while Sri Lanka came third winning eight gold, one silver and six bronze medals. India came fourth after winning four gold, three silver and seven bronze medals.

General Secretary of the Bangladesh Olympic Association Syed Shahed Reza handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme on Sunday. Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal and general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana were special guests.

Earlier on Thursday, the first edition of the International Open Taekwondo Championship began at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) in Savar.

The three-day international championship was participated by some 750 athletes (375 locals and 375 foreigners) and 100 referees and officials. The athletes from Afghanistan, Thailand, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Malaysia had taken part there.

Before the championship, BTF's general secretary said that Bangladesh would win at least ten gold medals in the championship. He had trained the athletes for the championship for many days and was confident of winning more than ten gold medals.



