7th BIGTEX expo kicks off on Oct 26

7th BIGTEX - Bangladesh International Garment and Textile Machinery Expo, will begin on October 26 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun is expected to inaugurate the exposition on October 26 at 12:00pm which will continue until October 28.RedCarpet Global Limited, the organizer of the BIGTEX expo, disclosed details about the mega exhibition at a press conference on Sunday (October 22) at the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) auditorium in the city.The organizers said targeting the entire Textile, Garment and Apparel industry, they are organizing 5 international exhibitions simultaneously at the same place - named Bangladesh International Fabric and Yarn Expo, Bangladesh International Printing, Packaging and Signage Expo and Bangladesh International Dyes, Pigments and Chemicals Expo and 3P Expo - Bangladesh International Paper, Printing & Packaging Expo.These exhibitions will also play an important role by showcasing latest machineries, technologies, dyes/chemicals, yarns, fabrics available for Bangladesh on display with manufacturers/suppliers from the world available to our Industry at the doorstep.Also the expo will provide an opportunity to experts, engineers & technicians in the field of textile to have a practical knowledge of the recent technological advancements available, without going abroad.Ahmed Imtiaz, chief executive officer (CEO) of Redcarpet Global, mentioned that the expo will have almost 160 stalls from 12 countries including Asia and Europe.Bangladesh holds the position of 2nd largest apparel exporter in the world & forecasted a target of $100 billion export by 2030, it needs quality Garment & Textile Machinery, Equipments, Technology, Printing & Packaging Machinery, Signage, Yarn, Fabric, Trims, Accessories, Dyes, Pigments, Chemicals at best Price. This expo will help manufacturer and dealers to showcase their products, where Bangladesh garment and textile factory owners & apparel exporters can get in touch with them, he said. �UNB